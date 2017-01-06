Take pictures at more than 300,000 times magnification with electron microscopes at Duke. Design by Jon Fuller.

Seeing Nano

Gaze at worlds too small to see with the naked eye
Grendel the Aye-Aye

Avocados Blamed for Aye-Aye Deaths

Natural antifungal in fruit believed to cause heart damage
plasmonic parrots

Nanocubes Simplify Printing and Imaging

New technology creates images beyond visible spectrum on a single chip
Lin Whichard

Molecular Benefits of Exercise

Two Duke teams involved in $170 million national effort

Research Highlights

A Picture is Worth 1,100 Words
Exploring Health in the Peruvian Amazon
For Monkeys, Lower Status Affects Immune System

Research Headlines

Duke Health's Top News Stories for 2016
January 6, 2017
School of Nursing Moves to 4th in NIH Funding
January 6, 2017
Animal Study Shows Harmful Effects of Secondhand Smoke Even Before Pregnancy
January 5, 2017

Research Blog

Totally Tubular! Fluid forces that affect the development of biological tubes
by Karl Bates
January 6, 2017
Have you ever wondered how something as simple as fluid can impact the development of a large...
Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
by Karl Bates
January 5, 2017
After a traumatic brain injury (TBI), the brain produces an inflammatory response. This prolonged...
Acoustic Metamaterials: Designing Plastic to Bend Sound
by Karl Bates
January 4, 2017
I recently toured Dr. Steven Cummer’s lab in Duke Engineering to learn about metamaterials,...

