Take pictures at more than 300,000 times magnification with electron microscopes at Duke. Design by Jon Fuller.

Seeing Nano

Gaze at worlds too small to see with the naked eye
Grendel the Aye-Aye

Avocados Blamed for Aye-Aye Deaths

Natural antifungal in fruit believed to cause heart damage
plasmonic parrots

Nanocubes Simplify Printing and Imaging

New technology creates images beyond visible spectrum on a single chip
Lin Whichard

Molecular Benefits of Exercise

Two Duke teams involved in $170 million national effort

Research Highlights

A Picture is Worth 1,100 Words
When Traditions Take a Toll
Exploring Health in the Peruvian Amazon

Research Headlines

Young Duke Scientists, Making the Rounds to Durham Science Classes
February 3, 2017
DGHI Affiliate Contributes to Development of WHO Dengue Guidelines
February 2, 2017
Gulf Shrimp Prices Reveal Hidden Economic Impact of Dead Zones
February 1, 2017

Research Blog

by Robin Smith
January 9, 2017
Totally Tubular! Fluid forces that affect the development of biological tubes
by Karl Bates
January 6, 2017
Have you ever wondered how something as simple as fluid can impact the development of a large...
Treating Traumatic Brain Injury
by Karl Bates
January 5, 2017
After a traumatic brain injury (TBI), the brain produces an inflammatory response. This prolonged...

